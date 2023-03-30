Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

