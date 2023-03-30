Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.