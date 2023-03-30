Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $245.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average is $246.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

