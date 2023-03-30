Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000.

PTH stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

