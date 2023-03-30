Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

