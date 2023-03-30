Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ICF stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.