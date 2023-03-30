Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ICF stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.