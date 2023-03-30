Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 128,077 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

