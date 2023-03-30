Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

T remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Thursday. 7,456,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,153,754. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

