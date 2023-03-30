Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $75.54 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009648 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

