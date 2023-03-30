Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 165,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

