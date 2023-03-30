Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $305.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day moving average is $287.09. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $359.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

