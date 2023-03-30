Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.58. 143,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,291. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

