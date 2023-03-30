Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $27,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 3,547,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,578,078. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

