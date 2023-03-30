Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 2,441 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 786,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,226. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

