Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 133,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 569,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,479. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

