Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 23,760 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after buying an additional 383,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 3,273,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,106,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.