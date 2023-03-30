Berenberg Bank Increases Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 820

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Kenmare Resources stock remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.04.
