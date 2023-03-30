Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys $106,154,860.28 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.7 %

BRK-A stock opened at $462,100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465,323.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453,269.75.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

