Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 50,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

