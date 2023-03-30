Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.35 and last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.46.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is -82.29%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

