BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYIGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of BKYI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.96.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

