Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 156941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

