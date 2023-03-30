Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 156941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.