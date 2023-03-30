Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

