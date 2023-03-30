Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

