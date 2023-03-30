Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

