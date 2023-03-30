Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bit Brother Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 158,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,554. Bit Brother has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

