Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bit Brother Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 158,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,554. Bit Brother has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.
Bit Brother Company Profile
