BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $415,252.67 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $27,952.69 or 1.00055520 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $347.14 million and $415,252.67 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00200095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,558.76402709 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $412,587.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.