Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 8.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $257.70 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.71 or 0.00051388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00129883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

