BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading 1.8% Higher

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFTR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000.

About BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 Growth index. The fund actively selects small- and mid-cap global growth companies that are considered to be innovators within their respective marketplace. BFTR was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

