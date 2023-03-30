BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

BYM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 29,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,266. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

