BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,676. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.