BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Position Lifted by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,560. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

