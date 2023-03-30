BMO Capital Markets Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Shares of CR opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

