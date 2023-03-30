BNB Trading Down 3.8% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $316.86 or 0.01129006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.03 billion and $603.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,718 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
