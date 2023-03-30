BNB Trading Down 3.8% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $316.86 or 0.01129006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.03 billion and $603.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,718 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,888,867.67325988 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 313.05102815 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1239 active market(s) with $568,900,969.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

