BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 512,979 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.