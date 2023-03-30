Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.31

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.31 and last traded at C$71.27, with a volume of 6851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.94.

Bombardier Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.66.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

