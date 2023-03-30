boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $47.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of research firms have commented on BHOOY. Peel Hunt raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.