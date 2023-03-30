Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 112.1% in March

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the February 28th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Borqs Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

BRQS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 48,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,566. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.