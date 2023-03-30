BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,638,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,252,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.