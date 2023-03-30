BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,638,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,252,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
