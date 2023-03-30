BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $17.12. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 574,800 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

