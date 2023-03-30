BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.80. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 155,947 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $737.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 235.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

