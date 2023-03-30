Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $40.20

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

PAR stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 491,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.