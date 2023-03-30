Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $40.20

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
PAR Technology Stock Up 2.7 %
PAR stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.