Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $66.56

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.