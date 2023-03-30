Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $66.56

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.
Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.
