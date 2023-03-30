Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,907

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,907 ($23.43).

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.55) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SSE opened at GBX 1,801 ($22.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,734.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,673.99. The stock has a market cap of £19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,755.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 8,989.90%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,036.20). 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

