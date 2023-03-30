Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $23.13

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. TaskUs has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

