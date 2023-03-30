Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $47.19

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

