Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $47.19

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
