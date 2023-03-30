Brokers Set Expectations for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock valued at $410,052. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

