BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys $32,044.32 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $32,044.32. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,351,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,934,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.