Bryan H. Hall Sells 6,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 725,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,828. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,759,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after buying an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,464,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

