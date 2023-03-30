Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.47. The company has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

